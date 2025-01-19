Police investigate after Gladiators star ‘harassed on set by stalker’ – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating after Gladiators star Apollo was reportedly stalked and harassed by a woman.

The 33-year-old TV star, real name Alex Gray, had been subjected to harassment on the set in Sheffield and at his accommodation in the city, according to The Sun On Sunday.

Gray told the newspaper on Saturday: “There was an incident. That’s as much as I can say, until something comes of it and there’s action taken.

“Maybe there might not be. I’m still waiting to hear. The police are doing their thing.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they were “aware of reports of a man in his 30s being subjected to stalking and harassment”.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing”, the force added.

The newspaper reported that the BBC and production company Hungry Bear Media arranged for extra “support and protection” around the Utilita Arena Sheffield and outside the rented apartment block where stars stayed during filming.

Gray previously played rugby union for the England rugby sevens team before transferring to NFL American football.

He was among the 16 new “superhumans” who joined the Gladiators line-up when the sports entertainment show was rebooted by the BBC last year.

Gray returned to screens on Saturday evening as the second series of Gladiators launched on BBC One, hosted by father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh.

The original American Gladiators series was broadcast in the US in 1989 and became so popular that a UK version was made starting in 1992 presented by Ulrika Jonsson and footballer John Fashanu.

Gladiators was brought back for a short run on Sky between 2008 and 2009.

The BBC and Hungry Bear Media declined to comment on the reports.