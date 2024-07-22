Jump to content

Woman arrested in funeral directors ‘missing ashes’ investigation

Two homes were searched in Glasgow on Monday.

Sarah Ward
Monday 22 July 2024 15:44
A police vehicle outside A Milne Funeral Directors in Balornock, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A police vehicle outside A Milne Funeral Directors in Balornock, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors, after police carried out raids in Glasgow.

Operation Koine, launched on May 5, is an investigation into alleged missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors.

Two homes were searched in Glasgow on Monday.

Police Scotland said that “a number of items relevant to the inquiry” were seized, and a woman aged 55 was arrested.

An arrest has been made in connection with A Milne Funeral Directors in Balornock, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).
An arrest has been made in connection with A Milne Funeral Directors in Balornock, Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire). (PA Wire)

The properties raided were in Springburn and Bishopbriggs, Glasgow.

Detectives described the investigation as “sensitive and emotive” and urged people to get in touch.

The woman was released pending further inquiries.

Detective Sergeant Kieran Bewick said: “This is a very complex investigation which has had a big impact on those families affected.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far. Our inquiries into this sensitive and emotive case remain ongoing and I would encourage anyone with any information on this case to contact us.

“Anyone wishing to get in touch with officers is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1289 of 2 May, 2024 or use the dedicated email address Operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.”

