Booker Prize winning novel Shuggie Bain to become television series
Author Douglas Stuart said he is thrilled that his novel will be turned into a television series by the BBC.
Douglas Stuart is adapting his bestselling Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain into a television series, the BBC has announced.
Shuggie Bain, Stuart’s debut novel, is set in 1980s Glasgow and is about a young boy growing up amid addiction and poverty.
The story, which won the Booker Prize in 2020, was inspired by Stuart’s own childhood in Thatcher-years Glasgow and is described as a powerful portrayal of a working-class family.
The book has gone on to win numerous awards over the years and was one of the most critically acclaimed novels of 2020 and became an international bestseller, sold in 39 countries.
It is being adapted for BBC One and iPlayer, produced and distributed internationally by A24.
Douglas Stuart said: “I am deeply grateful to the BBC and A24 for their belief in Shuggie Bain.
“I’m thrilled to bring the Bain family to the screen and the opportunity to expand on my novel and to bring new threads to the story, exploring hardships and struggles as well as the compassion, humour, and resilience that is so central to the Scottish spirit.”
Gaynor Holmes, BBC Drama Commissioning Editor, said: “Shuggie Bain is an extraordinary novel, with all the makings of extraordinary television.
“It’s a real honour to be working with the immensely talented Douglas Stuart to bring his vision to the BBC.”
Filming for the television series is set to take place in Scotland with more details to be announced in due course.
