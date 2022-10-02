Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Glasgow woman selected as face of national breast cancer awareness campaign

Jane Grove, 53, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020 and said her biggest fear during treatment was not being able to exercise.

Lauren Gilmour
Monday 03 October 2022 00:01
Jane Grove, who has been selected to take part in the adidas Breast Cancer Now awareness campaign. (Breast Cancer Now/PA)
Jane Grove, who has been selected to take part in the adidas Breast Cancer Now awareness campaign. (Breast Cancer Now/PA)

A woman whose biggest fear after she was diagnosed with breast cancer was not being able to exercise has been selected by adidas to tell her story for October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jane Grove 53, from Glasgow, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2020 and used exercise to stay positive throughout.

After chemotherapy took her “straight into the menopause”, Ms Grove worried she would not be able to exercise or take her dog for walks.

She said: “My biggest fear, apart from the possibility of dying, was that treatments would make it difficult for me to run and get out for dog walks, essential for my mood and particularly as chemo took me straight into menopause.

“The prospect of it not being something I would continue to do didn’t bear thinking about.”

Recommended

She had a mastectomy in December 2020, followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy in January 2021 and just 10 days after her surgery, she walked 5k for the annual Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre Santa Dash.

“I found it important to stay active throughout chemotherapy and found that moving just a little helped with the mental impact of cancer treatment,” she added.

“I went for daily walks, runs or cycles, depending on the impact of my treatment and how exhausted I was.

“Throughout this time, I took photos of flowers, the trees, and my happy dog, enjoying my time in nature.

“I remember being so elated on a rainy evening in March as I walked through the park.

“I looked around to see that nobody was nearby and whipped off my hat to feel the cooling rain soothing my poor baldy head.

“It was fantastic!”

Ms Grove had a supportive group of friends and running group who were there for her when she was at her toughest points of treatment.

“When I was feeling really low, I hadn’t made it out of the door all day let alone along to our Wednesday evening Mums On The Run and they called by my street during their run, to wave and sing to me.

“I’d had to steer clear of the group for months due to lowered immunity, so that was so emotional,” Ms Grove added.

The adidas campaign called strength in nature has been launched in partnership with Breast Cancer Now to help raise awareness of breast cancer and support the vital work carried out by the charity.

The sports label has launched a new collection of trainers and clothes for running, hiking and mountain biking with £15 from each full-price sale donated to Breast Cancer Now.

Rachael Franklin, director of fundraising, communications and engagement at Breast Cancer Now said: “We are so delighted to be partnering with adidas this Breast Cancer Awareness Month on their Strength In Nature campaign.

“In the UK, one woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 10 minutes and one man is diagnosed every day and, alarmingly, without urgent action this will rise to one woman being diagnosed in the UK every eight minutes by 2030.

Recommended

“We know the positive impact the outdoors can have on our mental and physical health, and regular exercise can also reduce the risk of breast cancer.

“That’s why we’re so grateful to adidas for not only raising awareness and vital funds but also helping everyone to find strength in nature.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in