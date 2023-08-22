Four decades of Taggart marked as university launches archive devoted to show

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Scottish university will soon launch an archive dedicated to the ordinary people involved in making one of the world’s longest running police dramas.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Taggart, Glasgow Caledonian University will launch the archive and invite anyone involved in the making of the STV programme to come forward to share their stories.

Retired detectives will host drop-in sessions at the university’s Alex Ferguson Library for past extras, people who played corpses, or provided props for the crime drama to share their stories.

From September 6-8, those participating may also have the chance to meet one of the show’s stars, Blythe Duff, who played Detective Inspector Jackie Reid.

In 2018, Duff donated scripts from all of the Taggart episodes she starred in, as well as photographs, press cuttings and memorabilia.

A selection of these will be on display during the drop-in sessions.

Duff, who is an honorary graduate and cultural fellow of the university, said: “Everyone I meet has a Taggart story, ‘Oh you filmed in my auntie’s house’ or ‘in our street’, or ‘I was an extra for the day’.

“I’ve worked with so many people who watched us film and it inspired them to become directors, writers or join the police.

“It made me realise how important these stories are to the fabric of the series.”

Carole McCallum, archivist at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “What better way is there to give Glasgow – and Scotland – a voice in the Taggart story than through the people who loved and supported it?

“Giving people the chance to add their stories to the programme’s legacy ensures they too have ownership of Taggart’s proud heritage. It also gives us a chance to break barriers and show that archives are for everyone.

“Blythe’s vision is completely aligned with our ethos so we are delighted she has chosen us as her partner in the creation of this people’s archive.

“We are interested in every story, big and small, but our success in creating this new collection depends on people coming forward. Don’t be shy – step forward as a witness so current and future generations better understand this iconic crime drama.”

Sarah Brown, creative director of drama at STV, said: “We’re so proud of Taggart and the legacy the series has left behind after 28 years on air.

“The show was a rich training ground for so many production crew, writers and actors in Scotland who have gone on to have successful careers in television; and the storylines, characters and murders continue to be watched by fans all around the world.

“We’re thrilled that Glasgow Caledonian University is launching its special Taggart archive on its 40th anniversary and can’t wait to hear people’s stories of how the drama impacted their lives.”