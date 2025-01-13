King sends message to Glaswegians as city celebrates its 850th year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King has sent a message to the people of Glasgow praising the city for its rich culture and centuries of resilience as it celebrates its 850th anniversary.

Charles said he and the Queen wanted to extend their “heartfelt congratulations”, adding: “It goes without saying that people really do make Glasgow.”

The monarch called on Glaswegians to come together to mark this year’s milestone, and ended with the Scottish city’s motto “Let Glasgow Flourish”.

The King said: “Both the Queen and I wanted to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to you all as Glasgow celebrates its 850th Anniversary. It goes without saying that people really do make Glasgow.

“As one of the most diverse cities in Scotland and beyond, it is entirely fitting that the celebrations to mark this milestone are equally vibrant, demonstrating the rich culture, heritage and captivating history of your ever-evolving city.

“I hope that Glaswegians, new and old, can come together throughout this year to reflect on centuries of resilience, enterprise and shared achievements, all of which, I am sure, will guide you towards an even more prosperous future.

“On this special occasion, I join all of you who have had the privilege of calling Glasgow your home, whether that be for a fleeting moment or for an entire lifetime, in repeating with wholehearted enthusiasm your magnificent city’s rousing motto: Let Glasgow Flourish.”

The message was signed “Charles R”.

Celebrations in Glasgow will span across the year and begin with the opening concert of the Celtic Connections music festival on January 16.

The King has an enduring love of Scotland, spending many summers at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire with the royal family.

His message came on the day former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, MSP for Glasgow Southside, announced the end of her marriage to former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell.