Glasgow City Council leader pays tribute to Labour politician after sudden death
Councillor Gary Gray died suddenly, the Labour group on the council said.
The leader of Glasgow City Council has paid tribute to a Labour councillor after his sudden death.
The Labour group on the local authority said its members had been “deeply saddened” by the death of Gary Gray.
The councillor, who had represented the Canal ward, had “passed away suddenly”, the group tweeted.
The 49-year-old, who died on Sunday, had been campaigning in the city in the days before his death.
Susan Aitken, the SNP council leader, responded on Twitter saying: “Everyone in @SNPforGlasgow is shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our Labour colleague Cllr Gary Gray.
“Gary was well known and liked across the chamber and will be much missed. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family & @GlasgowLabour colleagues.”
Glasgow Council Labour group described Mr Gray as being a “committed socialist who loved being a councillor representing the Canal ward”.
In its statement, the group said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Gary’s friends, family, all those who knew & loved him.”
