Famous Glasgow joke shop closes its doors after almost 140 years in business

A joke and magic shop which claims to be the oldest in the world has closed after 138 years.

Tam Shepherds Trick Shop has been a Glasgow institution since 1886.

The shop drew in generations of aspiring magicians, due to its collection of jokes and costumes, as well as magic tricks.

Magician Roy Walton worked behind the counter for decades before his death in 2020, but volumes of his books are still sold.

To all our customers and friends, thank you so much for your custom and support. We hope to welcome you back in future. And to Glasgow thanks for making Tam Shepherds the shop it has been Tam Shepherds owners

He owned the shop from 1969 to 2019 and passed it onto his daughters, Julia and Sarah.

The family-run business on Queen Street will be moving online only due to the building being redeveloped.

A statement on the shop’s Facebook said: “We are sad to announce that Saturday November 9 was the last day of trading from our long-established bricks and mortar shop in Queen Street. The building that we are part of is to be redeveloped.

“The new development includes retail space and we have the opportunity to re-open in what we hope will be a revitalised, small-business friendly, city centre.

“However, the uncertainty over the redevelopment, together with the high costs of running a small independent shop in the city centre, are not sustainable for us.

“Tam Shepherds will continue with our online shop, supplying customers with our range of magic tricks, jokes and costumes.

“To all our customers and friends, thank you so much for your custom and support. We hope to welcome you back in future. And to Glasgow thanks for making Tam Shepherds the shop it has been.”

Commenting on Facebook, one person wrote: “The history of the magic shop is known all around the world. Magicians visitors would always pop by when in the city.

“So its sad that the shop is being closed. Would be happy to hear if a new premises is available for you all going forward. A visit to the shop over 40 years ago got me started on my magic journey. Still on that journey today.”

Another added: “Sad news, for a shop that has been a constant in Glasgow, my Dad went to this shop as a boy in the late 40s-50s, to taking my brother and I in the 60s-70s, to me taking my kids in the 90s-2000s.

“Many kids will loss out on the fun of looking for jokes, tricks etc to play on family and friends.”