Two people charged after man found dead in flat
Brian Maley, 52, was found in the Springburn area of Glasgow last week.
Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man in Glasgow.
The body of Brian Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.
A 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man have been charged.
They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brian’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.
“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”
