Third person in court over death of Glasgow grandfather
Brian Maley was found dead in a flat on February 8.
A third person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Glasgow grandfather.
Michael Anderson, 38, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with murdering Brian Maley.
Anderson is also accused of assault and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He made no plea during his appearance and was committed for further examination.
The body of Mr Maley, 52, was found in a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.
Maria Gardiner, 33, and James Houston, 45, have also appeared in court in connection with his death.
They faced the same court on Wednesday and were remanded in custody.
They are expected to appear in court again within eight days.
