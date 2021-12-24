Man charged after copper pine cone sculptures stolen in Glasgow

The 39-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Daniel Harkins
Friday 24 December 2021 20:35
The sculptures are about 2ft in height and covered in copper casing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A man has been charged after two copper pine cone sculptures were stolen in Glasgow

The theft of the public works of art from McNeil Gardens in the Gorbals was reported at 12.45am on December 13.

A 39-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with theft and road traffic offences.

He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The sculptures are about 2ft in height and covered in copper casing.

They were installed by New Gorbals Housing Association in 1998 and created by Gorbals Art Project and artists Cathy Keay and Liz Peden.

