Pro-Palestine demonstrators blockade factory

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Pro-Palestinian protesters have blockaded a defence and security company as they call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 100 people blocked entrances to the Thales factory in Glasgow on Wednesday, urging the company to end links with Israel.

Demonstrators are also calling on the UK Government to ban arms exports to Israel.

We are bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine Protester Katy

The protest comes after a demonstration outside Thales last month which saw four people arrested and six police officers injured.

Thales said it has a small medium enterprise joint venture (SME JV) with Israeli company Elbit that supplies systems to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli defence ministry.

Katy, who works at a Scottish university, was one of those demonstrating on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who did not wish to give her surname, said: “In Palestine, homes, hospitals, mosques, churches, schools and universities have been wilfully destroyed by Israel through relentless aerial bombardments.”

She said people in Glasgow “cannot stand by whilst people in Palestine suffer uncountable horrors and humiliation”.

She added: “We are bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine.”

A Thales spokesman said: “Thales adheres to the UK Government’s industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.

We have an SME JV with Israeli company Elbit, called U-TacS. This is a UK-registered company that supplies systems to the UK MoD. It does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MoD Thales

“In the UK, we have an SME JV with Israeli company Elbit, called U-TacS. This is a UK-registered company that supplies systems to the UK MoD. It does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MoD.

“As we have said previously, while those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 4.55am on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a demonstration at a business premises on Linthouse Road, Govan, Glasgow.

“Officers remain at the scene.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.