Pedestrian killed in road crash

A man has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow police have said.

The 55-year-old was struck by a black Peugeot 3008 on Royston Road on Friday night.

The driver of the car, a woman aged 40, was uninjured in the incident.

Police said Royston Road was closed for around six hours following the crash at 10.45pm.

Sergeant Kenneth Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who lost his life.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information who has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a taxi we believe was in the area around the time of the crash.

“I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage which captures the vehicle or the pedestrian to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3768 of December 17.