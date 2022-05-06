Former refugee elected councillor says Glasgow always welcomed her

The SNP’s Roza Salih has gone from being an asylum seeker to an elected representative in Glasgow.

Hannah Carmichael
Friday 06 May 2022 17:59
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with SNP’s Roza Salih (left) at the Glasgow City Council count (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with SNP’s Roza Salih (left) at the Glasgow City Council count (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Former asylum seeker Roza Salih said being elected a councillor in Scotland’s largest city showed how “the people of Glasgow have always welcomed me”.

More than two decades after arriving in Scotland as a refugee, she was voted into office, as an SNP councillor for the Greater Pollok ward.

She was congratulated by SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said she was shedding a “very happy tear” at Ms Salih’s election

Ms Salih arrived in Scotland as a young girl, after her family fled Iraq, and as a teenager she became part of the Glasgow Girls campaign protesting against the dawn raids that were used to remove some failed asylum seekers.

Recommended

She said she hoped her win on Friday will inspire other refugees to put themselves forward in future elections.

“The Glasgow people have always welcomed me,” Ms Salih told PA Scotland.

“This just shows that. I’ve never given up and now they’ve trusted in me.”

She added: “I can’t believe it. Twenty years ago I came to this country as a refugee, and to think back I would never have imagined to serve my city.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in