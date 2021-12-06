Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car
Glasgow police are looking for the driver of a dark coloured car after a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in Sauchiehall Street.
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Sauchiehall Street.
Greater Glasgow Police said that at 7pm on Thursday November 25, a man aged 37, on the pedestrian crossing, near the junction with North Street, was struck by a dark coloured car.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and police want to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which stopped at the scene.
Sergeant Gemma Blackadder from the Road Policing Unit said: “This has left a man with serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.
“You can do this by contacting 101 quoting incident reference number 3165 of 25 November 2021.”
