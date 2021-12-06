Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car

Glasgow police are looking for the driver of a dark coloured car after a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured in Sauchiehall Street.

Mark Davey
Monday 06 December 2021 10:24
A police officer using a radio. (David Cheskin/PA)
A police officer using a radio. (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Sauchiehall Street.

Greater Glasgow Police said that at 7pm on Thursday November 25, a man aged 37, on the pedestrian crossing, near the junction with North Street, was struck by a dark coloured car.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment and police want to speak to the driver of a dark coloured vehicle which stopped at the scene.

Sergeant Gemma Blackadder from the Road Policing Unit said: “This has left a man with serious injuries and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

Recommended

“You can do this by contacting 101 quoting incident reference number 3165 of 25 November 2021.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in