80 people evacuated from homes after ‘hazardous materials’ found in Glasgow flat

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police officers were given medical treatment at the scene as some 80 people were evacuated from their homes when “potentially hazardous material” was found in a flat.

Seven police officers and a Scottish Police Authority forensic service staff member took unwell and were treated on site in the east end of Glasgow.

A Royal Navy bomb disposal team was called to the incident on Monday night as police cordoned off several streets.

Police arrived at the flat on Altyre Street, Shettleston shortly after 5pm on Monday evening and remained onsite well on Tuesday.

Residents, whose homes were evacuated as a precaution were allowed to return home by Tuesday morning.

The affected streets – Alytre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue – were reopened, having been closed overnight.

Chief superintendent Alan Waddell said: “Our inquiries into the incident are ongoing, and there will be a continued police presence in the area. We are working closely with our partners.

“I would like to thank residents and motorists for their patience whilst we dealt with this incident. There was no danger to the wider public.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 5.39pm on Monday, 7 August to reports of an incident involving suspected hazardous materials at a property on Altyre Street, Glasgow.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, including specialist Hazmat units.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Navy said: “A Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the Diving Threat and Exploitation Group (DTXG) attended a building in the East End of Glasgow at the request of Police Scotland.

“As this is part of an ongoing investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

“Further inquiries should be directed to the police.”