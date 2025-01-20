Missing men found safe and well
Volodymr Sobchuk, 80, and his 18-year-old grandson, Yoroslav Prokhyra, had last been seen on Sunday.
Two vulnerable men reported missing in Glasgow have been found safe and well.
Volodymr Sobchuk, 80, and his 18-year-old grandson, Yoroslav Prokhyra, had last been seen by their family in Balgrayhill Road in the Springburn area of the city at around 10.40am on Sunday.
They were meant to be going to visit relatives in Bishopbriggs, but they never arrived and were reported missing.
Police Scotland said on Monday that both men have been traced safe and well.