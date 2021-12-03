Man arrested after items hurled at Hearts player during game at Celtic

Winger Barrie McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle.

Pa Scotland Reporters
Friday 03 December 2021 16:52
Hearts player Barrie McKay was targeted with missiles (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hearts player Barrie McKay was targeted with missiles (Jeff Holmes/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been arrested after missiles were thrown at a Hearts player during a match against Celtic

Winger Barrie McKay was struck on the back with what appeared to be a plastic bottle of juice in the game at Celtic Park in Glasgow on Thursday.

Other items were thrown down towards him on several occasions as he prepared to take corners in front of the standing section.

The former Rangers player made referee Bobby Madden aware of the problem during his team’s 1-0 defeat but did not appear to be hurt and carried on playing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown on to the pitch during a match at Celtic Park on the evening of Thursday December 2.

Recommended

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and further inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Professional Football League said it is awaiting the match delegate’s report.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in