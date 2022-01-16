Injured man in Glasgow was shot in targeted attack, police say

A man was found seriously injured in Baillieston during the early hours of Saturday.

Neil Pooran
Sunday 16 January 2022 10:52
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man who was found injured in Glasgow was shot in a “targeted attack”, police have said.

The 31-year-old was found seriously injured on Barony Drive in Ballieston during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident led to parts of the area being cordoned off by police, though roads are expected to reopen on Sunday.

Extra police patrols will take place and detectives have appealed for information.

Recommended

Detective Inspector Andy Wright said: “Following enquiries, we are now able to confirm that this man was shot in the Barony Drive area shortly before he was found.

“This was a targeted attack and the 31-year-old man would appear to be the intended victim, however we realise that such incidents do cause alarm.

“The roads in the area will be opened today, however we will have increased patrols thereafter and I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace whoever is responsible.

“We would ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us, if you were in the area at the time and have not already spoken to police, we would urge you to come forward.

“You may have information that can help us.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in