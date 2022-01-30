Stabbing in Glasgow flat sparks attempted murder investigation

An attempted murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed in a Glasgow flat during what police suspect was a targeted attack.

The 31-year-old victim was found with stab wounds by emergency services in the home on Mingulay Street after a disturbance was reported on Saturday at 9pm.

Paramedics took the injured man to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff say he remains in a serious condition.

Police Scotland are treating the attack as attempted murder, although officers say they do not know what the motive could be.

The suspected culprit is described as being 6ft, of medium build and was wearing a dark tracksuit.

We believe this attack has been targeted towards the victim, however we do not know the motive for the attack Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben, Police Scotland

A silver car was also seen leaving the scene near the time of the attack and police are appealing for the occupants to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben said: “We believe this attack has been targeted towards the victim, however we do not know the motive for the attack.

“The injured man is in a serious condition in hospital and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding this incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask motorists who were in the area or anyone with recording devices to check their footage.

“It’s possible it could have recorded something which would assist in our ongoing enquiries, so please do get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4633 of January 29.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555.