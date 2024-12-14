Double decker bus crashes into Glasgow railway bridge
Police Scotland said some roads have been closed in Glasgow after a bus hit a bridge on Cook Street on Saturday.
A double decker bus has hit a railway bridge on the outskirts of Glasgow.
Footage posted online shows a First Bus wedged under the bridge on Cook Street.
Police Scotland, who received a report of the crash at about 5.55pm on Saturday, said a number of roads in Glasgow have been closed
Emergency services are at the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
It is not known in which direction the vehicle was travelling but it is believed to have been on route 4A between Broomhill and Eaglesham.
Passenger Spike Turner, who was sitting near the front of the bus, told the BBC the driver had taken a wrong turn and crashed “straight into the bridge”.
He said: “I was fine, the lady in front of me might have been concussed. The bridge itself wasn’t high enough to hit anyone’s heads but parts of the bus exterior have swung down.
“The man in the front seat was in a really, really bad state. He’s got a lot of blood and a massive gash on his head.”
First Bus and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.