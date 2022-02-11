Man, 37, charged over Glasgow death
The body of William Duncan, 55, was discovered at a property in Glenalmond Street last week.
A man will appear in court next week charged in connection with a death in Glasgow
The body of William Duncan, 55, was discovered on February 3 at a property in Glenalmond Street, sparking a police investigation.
Police Scotland have now said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death, and he will face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”
Mr Duncan’s brother Steven said he would be “sorely missed” by his family.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.