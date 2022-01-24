Alcohol worth almost £66,000 stolen in Glasgow break-in
Police Scotland are investigating the theft.
Thieves made off with alcohol worth almost £66,000 after a break-in in Glasgow
Police Scotland said two men were seen entering a compound on the city’s Cambuslang Road on Saturday night.
They used an HGV to make off with a trailer containing the alcohol.
Police are investigating, with officers also reminding people that if they are offered cut-price alcohol for sale, it could be stolen.
Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “One suspect is described as being of slim build, average height, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, dark face/head covering and dark gloves.
“The other suspect is described as medium build, short in height, wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, orange hi-vis jacket, blue sleeves underneath, striped beanie-style hat and black gloves.”
He added: “Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.