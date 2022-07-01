Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow show hours before they were due on stage

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled a show in Glasgow because of illness, just hours before they were due on stage.

The US band, whose hits include Can’t Stop, Under The Bridge and By The Way, were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday as part of their ongoing world tour.

However, in a short statement posted on their social media pages they said they were “working on ways to reschedule the show”.

The group urged fans to hold onto their tickets and await a further update.

“RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding,” they wrote.

The statement did not offer any further details about who had fallen ill or the nature of their illness, or whether it was related to Covid-19.

In recent weeks the band have played to sold-out crowds in Manchester, London and Dublin.

Anderson Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat were due to support them in Glasgow.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and John Frusciante on guitar.

Frusciante has returned to the group after more than a decade away, working on solo music.

He was with the band from 1988 until 1992. He then rejoined in 1998 and remained with them until 2009.