Man seriously injured in Glasgow incident
Police were called to Barony Drive in Baillieston in the early hours of Saturday.
A man has been found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow
The 31-year-old was found in Barony Drive, Baillieston, just after midnight on Saturday.
He is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Police Scotland are appealing for information on how he was injured.
A number of people posted on social media saying there was a large police presence in the area.
A police spokesperson said: “About 12.10am on Saturday January 15, officers were called to Barony Drive, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was found with serious injuries.
“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish how this man came about his injuries and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15 2022.”
