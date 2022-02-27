Man stable in hospital after suspected gas explosion at home
The 33-year-old is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary after the incident in Larbert on Saturday.
A man who was taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion is in a stable condition, police have confirmed.
The 33-year-old is being treated in Glasgow Royal Infirmary after being pulled from the burning property by firefighters.
Billows of smoke were seen pouring from a house in Larbert early on Saturday afternoon.
Locals nearby reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames engulf a property in Broomage Crescent, which was partially collapsed in the incident.
While 10 properties were evacuated, Police Scotland said on Sunday that most of those affected had been able to return to their homes.
A spokesman for the force said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, February 26, officers were called to reports of an explosion at a house on Broomage Crescent, Larbert.
“A 33-year-old man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as stable.
“Ten properties were evacuated but the majority of residents have now been able to return to their homes.”
The spokesman added: “Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”
