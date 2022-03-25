Glasgow School of Art in search for new chairperson

Glasgow School of Art has launched a search for a new chairperson for its board of governors to lead the institution through its “next exciting chapter”.

Kristen Bennie was appointed interim chairwoman last October after Muriel Gray stepped down the previous month.

The new chairperson will be appointed for an initial term of not more than four years and may be reappointed for one further consecutive period of up to four years.

The world-renowned Charles Rennie Mackintosh-designed Mackintosh Building at the art school was extensively damaged by a blaze in June 2018 while it was undergoing a £35 million restoration following a previous fire in May 2014.

The art school is currently finalising a new strategic plan outlining its ambitions for the future.

The GSA’s Mackintosh building was extensively damaged in a second fire in June 2018 (PA)

Graham Sharp, convener of the board chair election committee, said: “The Glasgow School of Art is at a pivotal and exciting moment in its history.

“The new chair will play a vital role in leading the board of governors and ensuring that the institution is well connected with its stakeholders, including staff and students.”

The role entails a time commitment of at least 50 days per year.

The job advert states: “Alongside our global standing, we continue to contribute to Glasgow’s position as a European cultural capital, with many of our graduates contributing to the cultural and creative industries that make the city thrive.

“We are currently finalising our new strategic plan, which will reflect our shared ambitions for the school and outline a course of action to realise these as part of a successful and sustainable future.

“We are now looking to appoint a new chair, who will play a key role in guiding the GSA through this next exciting chapter.”

The art school has launched the hunt through executive search consultants Saxton Bampfylde.