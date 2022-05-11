Duke and Duchess of Cambridge start two-day visit to Scotland
They will visit a number of projects focusing on mental health and homelessness in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will start a two-day visit to Scotland with engagements focusing on mental health.
They will arrive in Glasgow where they will visit a project operated by The Wheatley Group. The duke and duchess will see first hand how the group is transforming the lives of vulnerable people and those at risk of homelessness.
William and Kate, known as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn in Scotland, will speak with service users who have benefitted from access to employment support to help mitigate the impact of poverty.
They will also visit a new-build property in the Kennishead area and hear about the importance of good-quality, secure housing.
Homelessness has been an important aspect of William’s work.
They will then visit Glasgow University where they will discuss mental health with staff and students before hearing about pioneering work being done by researchers at the school of Psychology and Neuroscience.
Both William and Kate will then meet members of the public outside of the university.
The engagements will form part of a UK-wide tour for the couple to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.