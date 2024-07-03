Twelve charged after pro-Palestinian demonstrators blockade factory

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Twelve people have been charged after Pro-Palestinian protesters blockaded a defence and security company, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 100 people blocked entrances to the Thales factory in Glasgow on Wednesday, urging the company to end links with Israel.

Demonstrators also called on the UK Government to ban arms exports to Israel.

Police were called to the scene on Linthouse Road at around 4.55am and said two men were arrested in connection with alleged disorder offences while a third man was arrested on warrant.

At around 11.40am, police said they were called to a subsequent disturbance on Govan Road where a further nine people were arrested in connection with alleged disorder offences.

Protesters claimed officers used batons and pepper spray and they described the police response as “disproportionate”.

They said one person went to A&E following the demonstration while another went to a minor injuries unit.

We are bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine Katy, protester

Wednesday’s action came after a demonstration outside Thales in May saw four people arrested and six police officers injured.

Thales said it has a small medium enterprise joint venture (SME JV) with Israeli company Elbit that supplies systems to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) and does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli defence ministry.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Following a demonstration in the Govan area of Glasgow, 12 people have been charged.

“Around 4.55am on Wednesday, police were called to a report of a protest at a business premises on Linthouse Road.

“Two men were arrested in connection with disorder offences. A third man was arrested on warrant.

“Around 11.40am, officers were called to a subsequent disturbance on Govan Road.

“A further nine people were arrested in connection with disorder offences.

Thales was again targeted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza (PA)

“They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date and reports for each will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Katy, who works at a Scottish university, was one of those demonstrating on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who did not wish to give her surname, said: “In Palestine, homes, hospitals, mosques, churches, schools and universities have been wilfully destroyed by Israel through relentless aerial bombardments.”

She said people in Glasgow “cannot stand by whilst people in Palestine suffer uncountable horrors and humiliation”.

She added: “We are bringing Scottish solidarity to the people of Palestine.”

A Thales spokesman said: “Thales adheres to the UK Government’s industry control system for overseas sales, one of the most rigorous and transparent of its kind in the world.

“In the UK, we have an SME JV with Israeli company Elbit, called U-TacS. This is a UK-registered company that supplies systems to the UK MoD. It does not supply the Israeli military or Israeli MoD.

“As we have said previously, while those outside our site in Glasgow have the right to protest peacefully, we will work with authorities to prosecute anyone who threatens our employees, our property or our important work for the UK armed forces.”

The UK Government has been approached for comment.