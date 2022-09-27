Key points Sir Keir Starmer made in his Labour conference speech

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to create a publicly-owned energy company, boost home ownership and create a more stable economy.

Here is a quick look at the key points Sir Keir made during his second in-person conference speech as Labour leader:

– A vow to set up a publicly-owned “Great British Energy” company within the first year of a Labour government, to provide jobs, growth and green power.

– A target of 70% of home ownership, preventing buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners buying up properties first, saying: “Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today.”

– Voters should never forgive the Conservatives for having “crashed the pound” to give “tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society”.

– A commitment to put “country first, party second”.

– The Labour Party is the credible alternative to the Tory Government, with Sir Keir vowing to “get us out of this endless cycle of crisis”.

– In a single term as prime minister, he would defeat the cost-of-living crisis, lift the “clouds of anxiety”, restore public service levels including in the NHS, and build more affordable housing.

– Labour would have the “courage to make very difficult choices” with the public finances, but warned this means not doing “good Labour things as quickly as we might like”.

– A green prosperity plan, to invest in wind, solar and nuclear power and insulate 19 million homes.

– Sir Keir led a chant of “Slava Ukraini” – Glory to Ukraine – after pledging to never allow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “threats and imperialism to succeed”.

– The inclusion of personal touches in his speech, describing his memories of working class life in the 1970s and expressing joy at Arsenal topping the Premier League.

– It is “working class impatience” that has driven him throughout his career and continues to do so as Labour leader.

– A promise to “make Brexit work”, despite having voted Remain in the 2016 referendum.

– “No deal under any circumstances” with the Scottish National Party, as Sir Keir promised to “deliver change” in Scotland.