Family of Ramarni Crosby say murdered teenager had ‘heart of gold’

The teenager, known as Marni, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15.

Luke O'Reilly
Wednesday 05 January 2022 19:34
Ramarni Crosby 16, was stabbed to death last month (Glos Police)
Ramarni Crosby 16, was stabbed to death last month (Glos Police)
(PA Media)

The family of murdered teenager Ramarni Crosby have paid tribute to the 16-year-old with “a heart of gold”.

The teenager, known as Marni – who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of December 15 in Stratton Road, Gloucester. He died at the scene.

In a statement released by police, Ramarni’s family spoke of the “void” left behind by his death.

“We are unable to find the words to adequately convey the void left in our lives by the death of our beloved Ramarni,” they said.

“Ramarni was a happy, cheeky, loving little boy that evolved into a warm and gentle young man, of whom we are immensely proud.

Recommended

“He was a charming and thoughtful grandson, son, nephew, brother and friend.

“Those who knew Ramarni will know the type of person that he was; he had a heart of gold and was able to brighten your day in an instant.”

Ramarni was described as a having ‘a heart of gold’ (Family handout)
(PA Media)

Marni’s family added that the teenager’s loss will be felt “every second of every day”.

“We are absolutely devastated and cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which Ramarni’s life was taken,” they added.

“We have been robbed of his future and our lives will never be the same.

“His loss will be felt every second of every day, with every birthday, anniversary and other occasion becoming a painful reminder of the brilliant young man that we have lost.”

Recommended

Three teenage boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – have been charged with Ramarni’s murder.

They will appear at Bristol Crown Court later this month.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in