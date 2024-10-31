Prolific shoplifter banned from wearing wigs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from wearing wigs after numerous attempts to disguise herself while committing thefts, police said.

Hannah Roberts had donned a variety of headpieces to get around a shoplifting ban in Gloucester city centre.

The 33-year-old had been banned by the City Safe Scheme from entering any member shops but had repeatedly ignored the sanction.

When challenged by staff or security officers, Roberts had reportedly become abusive and run off with stolen items.

In an effort to get around the ban, she had also taken to wearing a variety of wigs to disguise herself.

However, a distinctive tattoo on her neck meant that staff were able to easily recognise her.

Now JPs at Gloucestershire Magistrates’ Court have handed her a criminal behaviour order which bans her from entering the city centre as well as any shops participating in the Gloucester City Safe scheme.

Roberts, of Nettleton Road, Gloucester, is also prohibited from wearing a wig or hairpiece designed to change her appearance when entering any retail premises.

Police Constable Andy Plant, from Gloucestershire Police, said: “Our retail industry is suffering because of these persistent shoplifters.

“Roberts has been the top shoplifting offender in the last few months, and we now have another tool to deal with her in the shape of this criminal behaviour order.

“We will continue to support our businesses in the city and its surrounds by targeting shoplifters and obtaining further orders at court where possible.”