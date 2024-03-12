Jump to content

Surfers ride first five-star Severn Bore of 2024

Hundreds of spectators lined riverbanks and bridges to catch a glimpse of the tidal phenomenon in Gloucestershire.

Rod Minchin
Tuesday 12 March 2024 11:48
The tidal wave was visible as it surged up between Newnham-on-Severn and Over in Gloucestershire (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Wire)

Surfers have ridden what was believed to be the biggest five-star Severn Bore – one of Britain’s most spectacular tidal phenomena – in recent years.

The Bore, a tidal wave that occurs in the lower reaches of the river, was visible as it surged up between Newnham-on-Severn and Over in Gloucestershire.

Hundreds of spectators lined the riverbank and bridges to catch a glimpse of the first and only five-star bore of the year, while dozens of surfers and paddleboarders attempted to ride the wave.

The Severn Estuary receives the second highest tide anywhere in the world and the difference between the lowest and highest tides in one day can be more than 14.5 metres (47 feet).

These high or spring tides occur on several days in each lunar cycle throughout the spring and autumn.

