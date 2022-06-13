Two inmates on the run after escaping Leyhill Prison in Gloucestershire

The pair are both serving sentences for robbery.

Alana Calvert
Monday 13 June 2022 01:28
Two prisoners are on the run after escaping Leyhill Prison near Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, South West England (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Two prisoners are on the run after escaping Leyhill Prison near Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said the two men, Shawn Dibble, 44, and Carl Perry, 37, absconded from the open prison for men on Sunday evening.

Dibble, who is serving a sentence for “burglaries/theft/robberies”, is described as being 5 foot 9 inches, having a medium build and brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to frequent the Bristol area.

Perry, who is serving a sentence for robberies, is described as 5 foot 9 inches, having a slim build and short brown hair at the sides and brown eyes.

He also has tattoos on both arms and is missing an upper front tooth. Perry has links to the Midlands region, police said.

The public is being warned not to approach Dibble or Perry but to call 999 immediately.

