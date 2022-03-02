Investigation launched after double murder in Gloucestershire

The body of a man was discovered in Cheltenham on Wednesday morning, while the body of a woman was found in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water.

Tess de La Mare
Wednesday 02 March 2022 12:34
The bodies of a man and a woman were found at two locations in Gloucester on Wednesday (Joe Giddens/PA)
(PA Wire)

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead at two locations in Gloucestershire on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Sherborne Place in Cheltenham at 6.25am where the body of a man was discovered.

The body of a woman was found a short time later at an address in the village of Bourton-on-the-Water, which is about 15 miles from Cheltenham.

A man has been arrested and is in police custody, Gloucestershire Police said.

The victims and suspect were known to one another, the force said, and they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the killings.

Investigators are calling on anyone with any information to get in touch, particularly those who may have dashcam or CCTV footage of the two areas.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 quoting incident 57 on March 2, or via Gloucestershire Police’s website.

