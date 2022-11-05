Three people dead after crash in Gloucestershire

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have died following a crash near Cirencester in Gloucestershire.

A Ford Transit Connect van and a Ford Focus collided on the B4425 Bibury Road at around 8.50am on Saturday.

The 51-year-old driver of the van and a 72-year-old passenger who was in the car were both pronounced dead at the scene, while the 75-year-old driver of the Focus died after being airlifted to hospital.

Gloucestershire Constabulary is investigating and is appealing for witnesses.

“Officers would also like to speak to anybody who may have dashcam footage which they believe would be relevant, or who saw anything unusual on the road in the time beforehand,” the force said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online at https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/us/a-matter-involving-driving-vehicles-or-a-road-traffic-incident/, quoting incident 100 of November 5.