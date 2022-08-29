Jump to content
Man held over rape allegation

Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect.

Rod Minchin
Monday 29 August 2022 13:25
A generic stock photo of crime scene tape (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station.

The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in Gloucester between 8pm and 8.40pm on August 26.

A man had met the victim at the bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area where he raped her and fled.

The force said the man, from Gloucester, had attended a police station on Sunday and had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He remains in custody.

Police would like to thank the media and public for their help in sharing the appeal, and for those who came forward with information,” a force spokesman said.

“Anyone who feels they may have information which could assist the ongoing investigation is still asked to contact police.”

