Two teenagers killed in Gloucestershire car crash

A woman in her 20s was also hurt.

Claire Hayhurst
Friday 14 October 2022 11:15
Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)
Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire (Paul Weston/Alamy/PA)

Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire.

Officers were called after a red Ford Fiesta left the road in Tait’s Hill, Stinchcombe, Dursley, shortly after 11pm on Thursday.

No other cars were involved, Gloucestershire Police said.

Investigating officers are now appealing to anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta prior to the collision to come forward

Gloucestershire Police

“Two males, aged 18 and aged 17, were pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokeswoman said.

“Their next of kin have been informed.

“A woman in her 20s, who was also in the car, also suffered injuries in the collision.

“The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene.

“Investigating officers are now appealing to anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta prior to the collision to come forward.

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to provide it through the force’s website, quoting incident 533 of October 13.

