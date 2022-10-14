Two teenagers killed in Gloucestershire car crash
A woman in her 20s was also hurt.
Two teenagers have died in a car crash in Gloucestershire.
Officers were called after a red Ford Fiesta left the road in Tait’s Hill, Stinchcombe, Dursley, shortly after 11pm on Thursday.
No other cars were involved, Gloucestershire Police said.
“Two males, aged 18 and aged 17, were pronounced dead at the scene,” a spokeswoman said.
“Their next of kin have been informed.
“A woman in her 20s, who was also in the car, also suffered injuries in the collision.
“The road remains closed while collision investigators examine the scene.
“Investigating officers are now appealing to anyone who saw the Ford Fiesta prior to the collision to come forward.
“Police are also keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to provide it through the force’s website, quoting incident 533 of October 13.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.