Police seek two who fled after crashing car into family home

The damage meant families in two houses had to find somewhere else to stay.

Bronwen Weatherby
Friday 24 December 2021 14:00
Police have appealed for information (Gloucestershire Police/PA)
Police are looking for a driver and passenger who fled after crashing a car into a house in Gloucester.

Officers were called to Field View Lane in Witcombe during the early hours of Wednesday December 8, after it was reported that a black Mercedes C250 had gone out of control before smashing into the property.

The damage caused to the front of two adjoining houses meant the families had to find somewhere else to stay until it could be repaired.

They have since been able to return home in time for Christmas.

A picture of the scene shows the Mercedes parked across the front lawns of the homes, having gone through the brick exterior of the property and exposing the insulation.

Gloucestershire Police who are investigating the incident, have been trying to identify the two people who ran away from the car.

Anyone with information is asked to complete the following form quoting incident 8 of December 8: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

Or you can all police on 101, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

