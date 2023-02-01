What the papers say – February 1

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are led by the biggest day of industrial action in a decade.

The Guardian and The Independent report hundreds of thousands of workers – including teachers – will strike on Wednesday in disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Daily Mail calls the teacher strikes “cynical”, while The Telegraph says teachers who walk out could still be paid.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Britain and the EU are set for a Northern Ireland deal after breakthroughs on customs and courts disputes.

Staff who worked with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab have claimed he behaved like an abusive partner, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Express leads with analysts predicting food prices will rise by 16.7% this year.

The i reports Tory backbenchers have confronted the Chancellor over his refusal to cut taxes.

The Sun leads with the latest in the search for missing woman Nicola Bulley.

Metro carries an interview with Matt Hancock on ITV’s GMB, in which the former health secretary tried to defend his £320,000 earnings from appearing on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Financial Times reports EU states have warned Brussels against giving Ukraine unrealistic expectations of joining the bloc quickly.

And the Daily Star says members of a bird charity have mistakenly been banned on Twitter.