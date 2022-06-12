Ambulance workers stage demo over increasing pressures as call-outs surge

Research shows call-outs have risen by almost six million since 2009.

Alan Jones
Sunday 12 June 2022 08:29
Research shows ambulance call-outs have increased by almost six million since 2009/10 (PA)
Ambulance calls in England have increased by almost six million in the past decade, according to new research.

The GMB union said there were 7.9 million call-outs in the 2009/10 financial year, rising to 14 million in 2021/22.

Ambulance workers are staging a demonstration on Sunday outside the GMB’s annual congress in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, to highlight the pressures they are facing.

The union said more than 1,000 ambulance workers have left their jobs since 2018 to seek a better work-life balance, more pay, or to take early retirement.

GMB national officer Rachel Harrison, said: “Ambulance workers have faced more than a decade of cuts while demand has almost doubled.

We need urgent investment across the health and care services, otherwise we risk an unprecedented crisis

Rachel Harrison, GMB

“It’s no wonder they are leaving in droves while the service itself is teetering on the brink of collapse.

“The explosion in demand is due to savage cuts to essential services since 2010.

“GMB members tell us the pressures they face are the worst they have ever experienced.

“Our members face unbelievable stress and even abuse while they do their best to administer care and save lives.

“We need urgent investment across the health and care services, otherwise we risk an unprecedented crisis.”

