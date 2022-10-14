Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Thousands of ambulance workers to vote on strike action over pay row

The union GMB said strikes could take place before Christmas.

Alan Jones
Friday 14 October 2022 11:15
Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)
Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay (format4/Alamy/PA)

Industrial action ballot dates have been announced for more than 15,000 ambulance workers across 11 trusts in England and Wales in disputes over pay.

Thousands more members across other NHS trusts will also be balloted, the GMB said.

Ambulance workers will start voting on October 24, with the result due at the end of November.

The union said any strike action could take place before Christmas.

This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient care

Rachel Harrison, GMB

Recommended

The ballots follow consultative votes across all the trusts in which workers voted strongly in favour of moving to a formal strike ballot.

The GMB said its members are angry over the Government’s 4% pay award, which it said leaves them facing “another massive real-terms pay cut”.

National officer Rachel Harrison said: “Ambulance workers have just had enough.

“They’ve not been on strike in decades but they are at the end of what they can take.

“Pay has been systematically slashed for more than 10 years and we now face the worst cost-of-living crush in a generation.

“Meanwhile vacancies are at record highs and we have the worst A&E delays ever – and it’s not even the winter flu season yet.

“This is about more than pay and conditions. Cuts and shortages mean GMB members feel they are unable to deliver safe standards of patient care.

“Things can’t go on like this – something has to give.”

The ambulance trusts where GMB members will be balloted are:

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

West Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North East Ambulance Service Trust

Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust

North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust

South Central Ambulance Service

South East Coast Ambulance Service

Recommended

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in