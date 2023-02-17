Jump to content

Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle

Members of the GMB and Unite in the West Midlands will mount picket lines.

Alan Jones
Friday 17 February 2023 00:01
Ambulances parked outside the West Midlands Ambulance Service headquarters in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)
(PA Wire)

Ambulance workers will stage a fresh strike on Friday in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Members of the GMB and Unite in the West Midlands will mount picket lines outside hospitals across the region.

Stuart Richards, GMB senior organiser, said: “West Midlands ambulance workers are on strike over this year’s pay.

“But ministers seem to think GMB members will be fobbed off by pretending this year’s cost of living crisis hasn’t happened.

“They are wrong.

“The Government could easily get these strikes suspended, so why are they leaving NHS workers and the public to suffer?

“It’s simple – talk pay now and make a decent offer for this year.

“Our members and the public are waiting.”

