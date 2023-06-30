Gok Wan says Pride offers ‘chance for us to join hands and fight for equality’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gok Wan has reflected on DJing at Glastonbury and his hopes that Pride offers the chance for “us to join hands with our allies and fight for the remaining work that needs to be done for equality”.

With July 1 marking Pride in London, fashion consultant and TV presenter Wan told the PA news agency: “Pride is as important as when it first started because there are still injustices and lack of equalities around the world which need to be fought for.”

He added that Pride allows “our wonderful community to come together and be seen”.

“It’s a time for us to join hands with our allies and fight for the remaining work that needs to be done for equality,” he said.

“It’s one hell of a party, but it’s also an opportunity for us to show our international friends that we stand with them and continue the fight for change.”

Wan has already gotten into the party spirit, as he attended a “fabulous” ‘pre-Pride’ party at SOUND London at The Cumberland Hotel on June 26.

“Drinks were flowing, as was the music, which only enhanced the anticipation for the London Pride event this weekend,” he said.

Wan meanwhile described the energy at Glastonbury, where he DJed, as “electric”.

“This year’s Glastonbury felt as epic and as large as it looked on TV and on – what felt like – the nation’s social media!” he said.

“The energy is always electric at Glastonbury, and for any of you that haven’t experienced it, I would wholeheartedly recommend it.”

Wan is also set to DJ at Manchester Pride in August, which he said “holds a special place in my heart”.

“I love all Pride events for their solidarity, unity, and of course visibility, and Manchester holds a special place in my heart as it was one of my first pride events that I DJ’d at many years ago,” Wan said.

“The atmosphere is always filled with excitement, and that is exactly what any DJ could dream of when playing out to a big crowd!”

He added that he is to also take part in numerous other Pride events, including DJing at Brighton Pride and “generally being with my queer siblings enjoying a summer of fun and togetherness”.

