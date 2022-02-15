Golda film producer admits to ‘stirring’ Jewish casting controversy

The lead, the character of Golda Meir, who was Jewish, is played by Dame Helen Mirren.

William Janes
Tuesday 15 February 2022 19:21
Film producer Michael Kuhn (Steve Parsons/PA)
Film producer Michael Kuhn (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Wire)

Film producer Michael Kuhn said he was “stirring” the controversy around whether non-Jewish actors could play Jewish characters in his latest film.

The 73-year-old, who honoured for services to the film industry, said the controversy over his latest picture, Golda, a biopic about Israeli first female PM Golda Meir, was good for publicity.

The lead, the character of Meir, who was Jewish, is played by Dame Helen Mirren.

Golda Meir (Archive/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mr Kuhn said he made the confession to the Princess Royal as he collected his CBE at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Recommended

The 73-year-old told the PA news agency: “I just mentioned about the film I’m finishing now with Helen Mirren and she obviously knew about all the controversy there had been with ‘can a non-Jew play a Jew’ and I told her I was stirring it as much as I could for publicity and she seemed quite amused by that.”

Actor Dame Maureen Lipman criticised the casting, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

Dame Helen Mirren portraying Israel’s first female prime minister, Golda Meir (Jasper Wolf/Assemble publicity/PA)
(PA Media)

She said: “With that I disagree, because the Jewishness of the character is so integral”, according to the paper.

“I’m sure she (Mirren) will be marvellous, but it would never be allowed for Ben Kingsley to play Nelson Mandela.

“You just couldn’t even go there.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in