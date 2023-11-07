Murdered girl’s family welcome plan to force defendants to hear sentencing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who was shot dead in her own home has welcomed the confirmation of plans to make defendants attend court for sentencing hearings.

Cheryl Korbel, whose daughter Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed in August last year, told Good Morning Britain that the proposals, outlined in the King’s Speech on Tuesday, gave the family comfort.

She and Olivia’s aunt have campaigned for the change after Olivia’s killer, Thomas Cashman, refused to attend court for his sentencing.

Ms Korbel told the broadcaster: “It is a very important step forward. It will bring a little bit of comfort knowing that no other family will go through what we’ve been through.”

Twenty-four months sounds a long time. But if you're looking at a really lengthy sentence, of 25 plus years, two years is neither here nor there Cheryl Korbel

She went on: “I really did want to address him – for the pain that he’s put us through, that we’re still going through.

“And to have the audacity to be there for the whole month and then not to turn up on the day of the sentence. It’s disrespectful to the family and to the judge, not to hear the sentence being passed.”

Under the new Sentencing Bill, judges can decide whether to use reasonable force to bring defendants into court.

If they refuse, they could face another two years in prison.

Olivia’s aunt Antonia Elverson questioned whether the penalty is enough.

She said: “Twenty-four months sounds a long time. But if you’re looking at a really lengthy sentence, of 25 plus years, two years is neither here nor there.

“That’s what they’re suggesting, and that’s what they’re going to be putting forward.

“Obviously, we have no choice but to agree with that at the moment. Whether or not that’s something that we look at campaigning against if it’s not a deterrent, I don’t know.”