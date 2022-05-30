Parents turn to Alexa and Google Home to help with ‘harder’ school homework

Parents say schoolwork is harder now as they turn to gadgets for help.

Catherine Lough
Monday 30 May 2022 13:39
Over two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey (PA)
Over two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey (PA)
(PA Archive)

More than two-thirds of parents have turned to voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa or Google Home because their child’s homework is becoming more difficult, according to a new survey.

Research from TalkTalk found that the use of smart plugs, typically used to connect voice assistants to a power source, has increased by 47% over the past year, with difficult homework being blamed for the surge.

Three quarters of parents – 75% – said school work is more difficult now than when they were at school, while more than half – 52% – said they had given the wrong answers to their child’s homework.

Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework

Jonathan Kini, TalkTalk managing director

Two thirds  – 66% – also said they felt embarrassed for not knowing the right answer in front of their children, while 55% had secretly used voice assistants to answer their children’s questions.

Recommended

According to TalkTalk’s poll of more than 1,000 parents in April 2022, parents rated history, geography and maths as the most difficult subjects, with more than half needing help with answering key stage two questions, such as the names of King Henry VIII’s wives.

Other common questions included the global population to the nearest billion, questions on the Pythagoras theorem, the names of the Hindu festivals Holi and Diwali and the date of the Great Fire of London.

Jonathan Kini, managing director at TalkTalk, said: “Our latest Internet Insights report reveals how we’re living in a golden age of gadgets.

“Across our network, customers are embracing the smart tech takeover. As am I – just the other day I found myself using our voice assistant to help with my son’s homework.”

The poll found that more than half of parents had bought new smart device technology in the last year to improve their day-to-day lives, while more than eight in ten – 84% – said having fast and reliable internet access helps their child to learn.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in