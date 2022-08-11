What the papers say – August 11

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The papers on Thursday are led by mounting concerns over soaring energy bills.

i reports energy firms behind huge price rises have been threatened with a new windfall tax if they do not increase investment.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has told The Guardian energy companies that cannot offer lower bills should be temporarily brought into public ownership.

Metro and the Daily Star carry a warning from consumer champion Martin Lewis that the energy crisis is as bad as the pandemic.

The Times and Daily Mail lead with a police watchdog report finding officers are failing burglary victims.

The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report fire chiefs have warned services are being pushed to “crisis point” as another heatwave forecast for this weekend carries an “exceptional” risk of further wildfires.

There are concerns a shortage of vital medicines is putting patients lives at risk, according to the Daily Express.

The Daily Mirror leads with Ryan Giggs’ ex-girlfriend telling a court she felt like a “slave to his every need”.

And the Financial Times reports inflation in the US has eased slightly.