Two people charged over funeral directors police investigation
Richard Elkin, 48, and Hayley Bell, 41, of Gosport, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 19.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two people have been charged with fraud and preventing lawful burial as part of a police investigation into business practices at a Gosport funeral directors.
Richard Elkin, 48, and Hayley Bell, 41, of Gosport will appear in court after Hampshire Police investigated a report made on December 10, 2023 at 10.45am.
A Hampshire Police spokesman said: “This has been a complex investigation in which police have engaged with the affected families throughout, before submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in June this year.
“We have now secured charges for two people in this investigation, and we urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances in order to allow the criminal justice process to run its course without any impediment.”
The pair have been charged with intentionally causing public nuisance between June 27, 2022 and December 11, 2023, preventing unlawful burial of a dead body between November 3, 2023 and December 11, 2023 and carrying on a business fraudulently between August 10, 2022 and December 11, 2023.
Elkin has also been charged with having pepper spray and making and using a false instrument with intent for it to be believed as genuine.
They have been bailed and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on December 19.