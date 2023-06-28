Shelving of Bill of Rights plan ‘disappointing’ – Raab

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conservative MP Dominic Raab has hit out at the Government, after ministers decided not to proceed with the Bill of Rights.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk confirmed in the Commons on Tuesday that Mr Raab’s plans to rewrite human rights law will be shelved.

Mr Raab told the Times: “It is disappointing to see this major Conservative reform, which can strengthen freedom of speech and help us deport more foreign criminals, dropped from the Government’s agenda.

“All the wrong people will celebrate.”

Parliamentarians, lawyers and human rights organisations had all raised concerns about the plan, which Mr Raab initiated during his first stint as justice secretary.

Mr Chalk told MPs: “I can say also that, having carefully considered the Government’s legislative programme in the round, I can inform the House we have decided not to proceed with the Bill of Rights.”

Labour welcomed the U-turn, with shadow justice secretary Steve Reed saying it was “astonishing” that the Government had “indulged this half-baked nonsense for so long”.